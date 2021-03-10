xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 9, 2021

Carroll County Times
Mar 10, 2021 7:58 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/9/2021ROBEY, COREY ALANVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERHELD AT CCDC
3/9/2021SAUNDERS, RAYMOND CHARLESFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
3/9/2021MARKS, NICKYPEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLYRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
3/9/2021MYERS, JEROME LEE JRFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC

