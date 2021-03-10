Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 9, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/9/2021
|ROBEY, COREY ALAN
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/9/2021
|SAUNDERS, RAYMOND CHARLES
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|3/9/2021
|MARKS, NICKY
|PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|3/9/2021
|MYERS, JEROME LEE JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC