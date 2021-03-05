xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 4, 2021

Carroll County Times
Mar 05, 2021 7:49 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/4/2021RICE, ZACHARY THOMASVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
3/4/2021BOMGARDNER, JONATHAN MICHAELVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
3/4/2021BOMGARDNER, JONATHAN MICHAELVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
3/4/2021BETHEA, ERNEST WARRENFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC

