Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 4, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/4/2021
|RICE, ZACHARY THOMAS
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/4/2021
|BOMGARDNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/4/2021
|BETHEA, ERNEST WARREN
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC