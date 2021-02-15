Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Feb. 13-14, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|2/14/2021
|ROBERTS, MICHAEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|2/14/2021
|PICKETT, KEVIN JAMES
|CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|2/14/2021
|PICKETT, KEVIN JAMES
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|2/13/2021
|SAMBURY, AVALON MICHELLE
|THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500
|HELD AT CCDC