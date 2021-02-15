xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Feb. 13-14, 2021

Carroll County Times
Feb 15, 2021 10:12 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
2/14/2021ROBERTS, MICHAELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
2/14/2021PICKETT, KEVIN JAMESCDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIARELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
2/14/2021PICKETT, KEVIN JAMESCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
2/13/2021SAMBURY, AVALON MICHELLETHEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500HELD AT CCDC

