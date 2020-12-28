xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 27, 2020

Carroll County Times
Dec 28, 2020 10:35 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

File NoArrest DateNameAgencyStatute DescDisposition
3921712/27/2020SPRINGER, KRISTA LEIGHMSPVIOLATION OF PROBATIONRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
3921712/27/2020SPRINGER, KRISTA LEIGHZFFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC
3984912/27/2020EDGES, ALTONEYO JE-SHALAHZFTHEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000HELD AT CCDC
3984912/27/2020EDGES, ALTONEYO JE-SHALAHZFASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC

