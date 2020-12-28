Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 27, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|File No
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Agency
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|39217
|12/27/2020
|SPRINGER, KRISTA LEIGH
|MSP
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|39217
|12/27/2020
|SPRINGER, KRISTA LEIGH
|ZF
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC
|39849
|12/27/2020
|EDGES, ALTONEYO JE-SHALAH
|ZF
|THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|39849
|12/27/2020
|EDGES, ALTONEYO JE-SHALAH
|ZF
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC