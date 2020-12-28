xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 26, 2020

Carroll County Times
Dec 28, 2020 10:34 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
12/26/2020STEWART, JOHN ALLENVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
12/26/2020MARTIN, CHARLES RYANMALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
12/26/2020MARTIN, CHARLES RYANASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement