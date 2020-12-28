Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 26, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|12/26/2020
|STEWART, JOHN ALLEN
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/26/2020
|MARTIN, CHARLES RYAN
|MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|12/26/2020
|MARTIN, CHARLES RYAN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND