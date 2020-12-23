Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 22, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|12/22/2020
|REED, JOHN WAYNE HOSFELD
|ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/22/2020
|VAIL, TACY MARIE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|12/22/2020
|SAMONAS, GUST MICAHEL
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/22/2020
|WRAY, CHARLOTTE MARIE
|THEFT SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/22/2020
|WRAY, CHARLOTTE MARIE
|OBT PROP VUL ADULT- $100K +
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/22/2020
|WRAY, CHARLOTTE MARIE
|OBT PROP VUL ADULT- $100K +
|HELD AT CCDC