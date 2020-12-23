xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 22, 2020

Carroll County Times
Dec 23, 2020 1:09 PM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
12/22/2020REED, JOHN WAYNE HOSFELDASSAULT-FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
12/22/2020VAIL, TACY MARIEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
12/22/2020SAMONAS, GUST MICAHELFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC
12/22/2020WRAY, CHARLOTTE MARIETHEFT SCHEME: $100,000 PLUSHELD AT CCDC
12/22/2020WRAY, CHARLOTTE MARIEOBT PROP VUL ADULT- $100K +HELD AT CCDC
12/22/2020WRAY, CHARLOTTE MARIEOBT PROP VUL ADULT- $100K +HELD AT CCDC

