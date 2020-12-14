xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 13, 2020

Carroll County Times
Dec 14, 2020 9:01 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
12/13/2020CUSHMAN, ELAINA ADDELINEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
12/13/2020FREEMON, EDWARD EARLFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
12/13/2020JENKINS, JERRETT LEEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
12/13/2020JENKINS, JERRETT LEEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC

