Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 13, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|12/13/2020
|CUSHMAN, ELAINA ADDELINE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|12/13/2020
|FREEMON, EDWARD EARL
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/13/2020
|JENKINS, JERRETT LEE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
|12/13/2020
|JENKINS, JERRETT LEE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC