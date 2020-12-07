Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 5, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|12/5/2020
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELL
|CON-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/5/2020
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELL
|ATT-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/5/2020
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELL
|CON-THEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/5/2020
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELL
|THEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/5/2020
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELL
|CON-THEFT: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|12/5/2020
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELL
|THEFT: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000
|HELD AT CCDC