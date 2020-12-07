xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Dec. 5, 2020

Carroll County Times
Dec 07, 2020 8:52 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
12/5/2020ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELLCON-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000HELD AT CCDC
12/5/2020ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELLATT-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000HELD AT CCDC
12/5/2020ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELLCON-THEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000HELD AT CCDC
12/5/2020ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELLTHEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000HELD AT CCDC
12/5/2020ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELLCON-THEFT: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000HELD AT CCDC
12/5/2020ANDERSON, MICHAEL ODELLTHEFT: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000HELD AT CCDC

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement