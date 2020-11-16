Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Nov. 14, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|11/14/2020
|SHILLER, MELANIE RAE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|11/14/2020
|SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENE
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|11/14/2020
|SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENE
|THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|11/14/2020
|THOMAS, TYLER JAMESON
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC