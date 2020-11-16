xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Nov. 14, 2020

Carroll County Times
Nov 16, 2020 8:36 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
11/14/2020SHILLER, MELANIE RAEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
11/14/2020SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENETHEFT LESS THAN $100.00RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
11/14/2020SMITH, JOSHUA JACOB EUGENETHEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
11/14/2020THOMAS, TYLER JAMESONVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERHELD AT CCDC

