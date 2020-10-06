Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 5, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|10/5/2020
|PHILLIPS, JAMES ARTHUR SR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/5/2020
|LARMORE, JON BENEDICT
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/5/2020
|HAGA, KIRSTIN MARIE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/5/2020
|GAINES, RODNEY ANTONIO
|RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
|HELD AT CCDC