Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 5, 2020

Carroll County Times
Oct 06, 2020 9:55 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
10/5/2020PHILLIPS, JAMES ARTHUR SRFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/5/2020LARMORE, JON BENEDICTASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
10/5/2020HAGA, KIRSTIN MARIEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
10/5/2020GAINES, RODNEY ANTONIORESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTHELD AT CCDC

