Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Aug. 22, 2020

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE ALC BEV./RETAIL AREA DRINK RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 EDWARDS, BRIANNA NICOLE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 JONES, GARY MICHAEL DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC

8/22/2020 JONES, GARY MICHAEL RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC

8/22/2020 JONES, GARY MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

8/22/2020 JONES, GARY MICHAEL THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC

8/22/2020 JONES, GARY MICHAEL TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC

8/22/2020 HAYNES, CURTIS LEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/22/2020 HAYNES, CURTIS LEE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/22/2020 PERRERA, DEWEY DAPAUL FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/22/2020 SULLIVAN, JAMES GILBERT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA

8/22/2020 SULLIVAN, JAMES GILBERT CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

8/22/2020 SULLIVAN, JAMES GILBERT CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

8/22/2020 SULLIVAN, JAMES GILBERT CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

8/22/2020 DANGELO, ANTONIO ENRICO CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

8/22/2020 HAYNES, CURTIS LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/22/2020 PALYA, MICHAEL PATRICK JR CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 PALYA, MICHAEL PATRICK JR PRESCRIPTION ILLEGAL POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED ON BOND

8/22/2020 PALYA, MICHAEL PATRICK JR CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED ON BOND