Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 20, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|7/20/2020
|BLANTON, NICHOLAS RAY
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/20/2020
|LAMBERT, BARRY CRAIG JR
|TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY
|7/20/2020
|KNISELY, JAMES RYAN
|CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|7/20/2020
|KNISELY, JAMES RYAN
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|7/20/2020
|KNISELY, JAMES RYAN
|CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND