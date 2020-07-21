xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 20, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jul 21, 2020 9:10 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/20/2020BLANTON, NICHOLAS RAYVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
7/20/2020LAMBERT, BARRY CRAIG JRTRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY 
7/20/2020KNISELY, JAMES RYANCDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENTRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
7/20/2020KNISELY, JAMES RYANCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
7/20/2020KNISELY, JAMES RYANCDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIARELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

