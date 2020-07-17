xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 16, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jul 17, 2020 9:22 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/16/2020SOLOC, JOSHUA ANTHONYFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC
7/16/2020BLAIR, JAMES EDWARDFAILURE TO COMPLYHELD AT CCDC
7/16/2020HARPSTER, EARL VINCINFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC
7/16/2020HADLEY, MICHAEL RALPH IIASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED ON BOND

