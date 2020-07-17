Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 16, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|7/16/2020
|SOLOC, JOSHUA ANTHONY
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/16/2020
|BLAIR, JAMES EDWARD
|FAILURE TO COMPLY
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/16/2020
|HARPSTER, EARL VINCIN
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/16/2020
|HADLEY, MICHAEL RALPH II
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED ON BOND