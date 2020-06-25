xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 24, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jun 25, 2020 9:01 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
6/24/2020ROBEY, COREY AVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERHELD AT CCDC
6/24/2020ROBEY, COREY AVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERHELD AT CCDC
6/24/2020BAUERLINE, MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
6/24/2020KENNEY, EDWARD CAREY JRVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Crime

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement