Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 24, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|6/24/2020
|ROBEY, COREY A
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/24/2020
|ROBEY, COREY A
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/24/2020
|BAUERLINE, MICHAEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/24/2020
|KENNEY, EDWARD CAREY JR
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND