Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 10, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jun 11, 2020 9:12 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
6/10/2020ALLEN, REGINALD JERARDASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
6/10/2020BARNES, JASON HAMBLETONVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
6/10/2020HILL, JOHN EDWARD JRMOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKINGHELD AT CCDC
6/10/2020HILL, JOHN EDWARD JRTHEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000HELD AT CCDC
6/10/2020HILL, JOHN EDWARD JRDISORDERLY CONDUCTHELD AT CCDC
6/10/2020HILL, JOHN EDWARD JRFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERHELD AT CCDC
6/10/2020HILL, TYLER GARFIELDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
6/10/2020KALRA, ANILVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

