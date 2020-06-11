Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 10, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|6/10/2020
|ALLEN, REGINALD JERARD
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|6/10/2020
|BARNES, JASON HAMBLETON
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/10/2020
|HILL, JOHN EDWARD JR
|MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/10/2020
|HILL, JOHN EDWARD JR
|THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/10/2020
|HILL, JOHN EDWARD JR
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/10/2020
|HILL, JOHN EDWARD JR
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/10/2020
|HILL, TYLER GARFIELD
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/10/2020
|KALRA, ANIL
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE