Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 9, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jun 10, 2020 9:14 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
6/9/2020GARLAND, ROTHA ANDREWFAILURE TO COMPLYHELD AT CCDC
6/9/2020HELMICK, JESSICA LEEVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
6/9/2020SELBY, TODD ALLENVIOLATION OF PROBATIONRELEASED ON BOND
6/9/2020BRADFORD-NORRIS, CRISTI MARIEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
6/9/2020REDELIUS, ZACHARY LLOYDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC

