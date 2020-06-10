Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 9, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|6/9/2020
|GARLAND, ROTHA ANDREW
|FAILURE TO COMPLY
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/9/2020
|HELMICK, JESSICA LEE
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|6/9/2020
|SELBY, TODD ALLEN
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|RELEASED ON BOND
|6/9/2020
|BRADFORD-NORRIS, CRISTI MARIE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/9/2020
|REDELIUS, ZACHARY LLOYD
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC