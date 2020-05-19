Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 18, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/18/2020
|HERNANDEZ, EDGAR REYNALDO JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/18/2020
|JONES, SARAH ANNE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/18/2020
|SMITH, JEFFERY CRAIG JR
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/18/2020
|ZORN, JOYCE LEA
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC