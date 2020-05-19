xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 18, 2020

Carroll County Times
May 19, 2020 9:37 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/18/2020HERNANDEZ, EDGAR REYNALDO JRFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/18/2020JONES, SARAH ANNEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
5/18/2020SMITH, JEFFERY CRAIG JRFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC
5/18/2020ZORN, JOYCE LEAVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC

