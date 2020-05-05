Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 4, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/4/2020
|AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAH
|SEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACT
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2020
|AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAH
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2020
|AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAH
|SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2020
|AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAH
|ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2020
|KOSANOVIC, ETHAN JARED
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC