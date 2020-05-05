xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 4, 2020

Carroll County Times
May 05, 2020 9:11 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/4/2020AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAHSEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACTHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2020AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAHASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2020AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAHSEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2020AYELARI, ABIODUN ISAIAHASSAULT-FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2020KOSANOVIC, ETHAN JAREDVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERHELD AT CCDC
