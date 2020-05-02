xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 1, 2020

Carroll County Times
May 02, 2020 9:46 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/1/2020CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLENFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/1/2020CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLENINTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURBRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/1/2020CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLENDISORDERLY CONDUCTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/1/2020CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLENASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
