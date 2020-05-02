Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 1, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/1/2020
|CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLEN
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/1/2020
|CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLEN
|INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/1/2020
|CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLEN
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/1/2020
|CONAWAY, GREGORY ALLEN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE