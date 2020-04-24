xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 23, 2020

Carroll County Times
Apr 24, 2020 9:19 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/23/2020HOHLBEIN, KEITH STEVENASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
4/23/2020MOJICA, RYAN MITCHELLFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
4/23/2020DIPIETRO, VINCENT JOSEPHFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
4/23/2020BARTHOLOMEY, JEFFREY SCOTTFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
