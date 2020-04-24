Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 23, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/23/2020
|HOHLBEIN, KEITH STEVEN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|4/23/2020
|MOJICA, RYAN MITCHELL
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/23/2020
|DIPIETRO, VINCENT JOSEPH
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/23/2020
|BARTHOLOMEY, JEFFREY SCOTT
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC