Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 21, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/21/2020
|LOGSDON, AMY LYNN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/21/2020
|HOWARD, SUNSHINE DAYE
|VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/21/2020
|PLUMMER, TODD CHRISTOPHER
|CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
|4/21/2020
|LIGHTY, JAMES DONELL II
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/21/2020
|LIGHTY, JAMES DONELL II
|CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC
|HELD AT CCDC