Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 21, 2020

Carroll County Times
Apr 22, 2020 9:06 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/21/2020LOGSDON, AMY LYNNASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/21/2020HOWARD, SUNSHINE DAYEVIOLATION OF PRETRIALHELD AT CCDC
4/21/2020PLUMMER, TODD CHRISTOPHERCONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
4/21/2020LIGHTY, JAMES DONELL IICDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
4/21/2020LIGHTY, JAMES DONELL IICDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARCHELD AT CCDC
