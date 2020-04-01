xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 31, 2020

Carroll County Times
Apr 01, 2020 8:45 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/31/2020SHIREY, SIERRA ODEAFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
3/31/2020SHIREY, SIERRA ODEARESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
3/31/2020HUDGINS, JOSHUA ADAMVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
3/31/2020HALSUP, RICHARD JOHN JRVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
