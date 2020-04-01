Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 31, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/31/2020
|SHIREY, SIERRA ODEA
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|3/31/2020
|SHIREY, SIERRA ODEA
|RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|3/31/2020
|HUDGINS, JOSHUA ADAM
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/31/2020
|HALSUP, RICHARD JOHN JR
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC