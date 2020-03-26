xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 25, 2020

Carroll County Times
Mar 26, 2020 1:47 PM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/25/2020CALP, CRYSTAL RAEFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
3/25/2020CID, REBECA SARAI DELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
3/25/2020HOOS, MARYANN REBECCAASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED ON BOND
3/25/2020HOWARD, SUNSHINE DAYEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
