Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 25, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/25/2020
|CALP, CRYSTAL RAE
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
|3/25/2020
|CID, REBECA SARAI DEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|3/25/2020
|HOOS, MARYANN REBECCA
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED ON BOND
|3/25/2020
|HOWARD, SUNSHINE DAYE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC