Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 18, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/18/2020
|OQUINN, KAELAH JINELLE
|PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY
|RELEASED ON BOND
|3/18/2020
|OQUINN, KAELAH JINELLE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED ON BOND
|3/18/2020
|NORRIS, BRITTANY MARIE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/18/2020
|KASSAKATIS, ZAKERY ALAN
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC