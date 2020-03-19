xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 18, 2020

Carroll County Times
Mar 19, 2020 1:15 PM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/18/2020OQUINN, KAELAH JINELLEPEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLYRELEASED ON BOND
3/18/2020OQUINN, KAELAH JINELLEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED ON BOND
3/18/2020NORRIS, BRITTANY MARIEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
3/18/2020KASSAKATIS, ZAKERY ALANVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
