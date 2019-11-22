The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|11/21/2019
|BURNS, ELIZABETH LEE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|11/21/2019
|LEISTER, JACOB MATTHEW
|CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
|11/21/2019
|COLLINS, LANISHA MARIE
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|11/21/2019
|COLLINS, LANISHA MARIE
|DISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLY
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|11/21/2019
|COLLINS, LANISHA MARIE
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE