The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
11/21/2019BURNS, ELIZABETH LEEFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
11/21/2019LEISTER, JACOB MATTHEWCDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE 
11/21/2019COLLINS, LANISHA MARIEFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
11/21/2019COLLINS, LANISHA MARIEDISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLYRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
11/21/2019COLLINS, LANISHA MARIEDISORDERLY CONDUCTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
