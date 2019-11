10/31/2019 BAKER, WILLIAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY

10/31/2019 CULLISON, BRYAN KENNETH FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 DANEY, MARVIN LEON JR FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

10/31/2019 FARNEY, DARYL DAVID CDS DIST-NARC HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE ISSUE FALSE DOCUMENT RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE FORGERY AND COUNTERFEIT-PRIVATE DOCUMENTS RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE CON-THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE CON-THEFT SCHEME: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE THEFT SCHEME: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE ROGUE AND VAGABOND RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE ISSUE COUNTERFEIT ORDER RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 HOWES, TIMOTHY WAYNE ALTER/FORGE/COUNTERFEIT-ORDER FOR MONEY/GOODS ETC. RELEASED ON BOND

10/31/2019 LIVESAY, DOROTHY LYNN FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 LIVESAY, DOROTHY LYNN DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MARVIN, LEON DANEY JR FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 MATHIS, KIERA ANN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 OWENS, JOESPH GERALD JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 OWENS, JOESPH GERALD JR THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 OWENS, JOESPH GERALD JR CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 RASMUSSEN, AMANDA JOY CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 RASMUSSEN, AMANDA JOY CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 RASMUSSEN, AMANDA JOY MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE $1,000+ HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 RASMUSSEN, AMANDA JOY BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 RASMUSSEN, AMANDA JOY THEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 RASMUSSEN, AMANDA JOY BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

10/31/2019 YARNALL, SHAWN MARTIN KNOWINGLY GIVING FALSE ACCIDENT REPORT INFORMATION RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 YARNALL, SHAWN MARTIN FAIL OF DRIVER IN ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID AND LIC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 YARNALL, SHAWN MARTIN FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

10/31/2019 YARNALL, SHAWN MARTIN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE