The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|10/15/2019
|TURNAGE, LATORIA KATRICE
|FAILURE TO COMPLY
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/15/2019
|BARNES, LEE THOMAS JR
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/15/2019
|BARNES, LEE THOMAS JR
|VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/15/2019
|CASTILLO, JEFREY MELQEZIDEC
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC