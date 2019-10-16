The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
10/15/2019TURNAGE, LATORIA KATRICEFAILURE TO COMPLYHELD AT CCDC
10/15/2019BARNES, LEE THOMAS JRVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
10/15/2019BARNES, LEE THOMAS JRVIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDERHELD AT CCDC
10/15/2019CASTILLO, JEFREY MELQEZIDECVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement