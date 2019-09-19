Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Sept. 18, 2019

Carroll County Times |
Sep 19, 2019 | 8:08 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
9/18/2019CRABILL, BRADY RICHARDFAILURE TO COMPLYHELD AT CCDC
9/18/2019DUVALL, CHARLES RONALD JRFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
9/18/2019JONES, SERENA SUEFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
9/18/2019MILLBERRY, RIDGE LOGANASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
9/18/2019RANEY, DEVIN GAYLEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
