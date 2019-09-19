Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Sept. 18, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|9/18/2019
|CRABILL, BRADY RICHARD
|FAILURE TO COMPLY
|HELD AT CCDC
|9/18/2019
|DUVALL, CHARLES RONALD JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|9/18/2019
|JONES, SERENA SUE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|9/18/2019
|MILLBERRY, RIDGE LOGAN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|9/18/2019
|RANEY, DEVIN GAYLE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC