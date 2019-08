Daily arrest report for those arrested Aug. 21, 2019

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY ATT TO ELIDE POLICE IN OFFI. POLICE VEH BY FAIL TO STOP/FLEE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY ATT. TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAIL TO STOP & FLEE ON FOO RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY KNOWINGLY DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY DRIVING WHILE SUSP. UNDER (16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103) RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BARTELL, JACOB RILEY (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDERTHE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 BLANKENSHIP, ASHLEIGH CRISTIAN (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDERTHE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC

8/21/2019 BLANKENSHIP, ASHLEIGH CRISTIAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS

8/21/2019 CREIGHTON, NATILIE RAINE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 CREIGHTON, NATILIE RAINE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 CREIGHTON, NATILIE RAINE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 CREIGHTON, NATILIE RAINE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 CREIGHTON, NATILIE RAINE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 DIESTLER, MARK ALVIN THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 DIESTLER, MARK ALVIN BAD CHECK/ ISSUE/STP PAY/$1,500-<$25K RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 KNIGHTS, DEBORAH ANN RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 KNIGHTS, DEBORAH ANN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

8/21/2019 NORRIS, CASSIE BREANNE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 NORRIS, CASSIE BREANNE VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

8/21/2019 READ, JENNIFER SUSAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC