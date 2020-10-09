Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 8, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|10/8/2020
|DEASE, KENNETH RICHARD II
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|10/8/2020
|WILCOX, BRANDY ELIZABETH
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/8/2020
|JONES, REGINA LEE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/8/2020
|FARNEY, DARYL DAVID
|VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/8/2020
|FARNEY, DARYL DAVID
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/8/2020
|BEAUVAIS, KYLE CHARLES
|FAILURE TO APPEAR