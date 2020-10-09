xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 8, 2020

Carroll County Times
Oct 09, 2020 11:20 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
10/8/2020DEASE, KENNETH RICHARD IIFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
10/8/2020WILCOX, BRANDY ELIZABETHFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/8/2020JONES, REGINA LEEFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/8/2020FARNEY, DARYL DAVIDVIOLATION OF DRUG COURTHELD AT CCDC
10/8/2020FARNEY, DARYL DAVIDFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
10/8/2020BEAUVAIS, KYLE CHARLESFAILURE TO APPEAR

