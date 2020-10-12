xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 11, 2020

Carroll County Times
Oct 12, 2020 9:34 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
10/11/2020BECKER, PAUL RYAN JRTRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTYHELD AT CCDC
10/11/2020BECKER, PAUL RYAN JRINTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURBHELD AT CCDC
10/11/2020GRIFFITH, SHANNON ALANAFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
10/11/2020ATWELL, ANTHONY RAYCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
10/11/2020KELLER, GARY JAMESCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

