Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Oct. 11, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|10/11/2020
|BECKER, PAUL RYAN JR
|TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/11/2020
|BECKER, PAUL RYAN JR
|INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB
|HELD AT CCDC
|10/11/2020
|GRIFFITH, SHANNON ALANA
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|10/11/2020
|ATWELL, ANTHONY RAY
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|10/11/2020
|KELLER, GARY JAMES
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE