Daily arrest report for those arrested Aug. 3, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|8/3/2019
|BROWN, TRAVIS LEE
|BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|8/3/2019
|WILLIAMS, LEROY CARVER
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|8/3/2019
|WILLIAMS, LEROY CARVER
|CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND