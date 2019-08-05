Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested Aug. 3, 2019

Carroll County Times |
Aug 05, 2019 | 8:29 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
8/3/2019BROWN, TRAVIS LEEBURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLINGRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
8/3/2019WILLIAMS, LEROY CARVERCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
8/3/2019WILLIAMS, LEROY CARVERCDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
Advertisement
Advertisement