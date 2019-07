Daily arrest report for those arrested July 4, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/4/2019 BARTON, CHERYL DENISE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/4/2019 BARTON, CHERYL DENISE OBT PROP VUL ADLT-L/T $1,500 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/4/2019 BARTON, CHERYL DENISE BURGLARY- FOURTH DEGREE THEFT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/4/2019 BARTON, CHERYL DENISE BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/4/2019 BARTON, CHERYL DENISE BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/4/2019 BOWERS, SCOTT ALBERT FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 7/4/2019 DORSEY, ERNEST KEVIN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 7/4/2019 MARASCO, JOSEPH ANDREW CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/4/2019 NELSON, TERRY DEQUAN THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/4/2019 PRICE, JORDAN CAVENDER FAIL OF VEH DRIVER IN ACC TO LOCATE AND NOTIFY OWNER OF DAM HELD AT CCDC 7/4/2019 PRICE, JORDAN CAVENDER FAIL OF VEH DRIVER TO STOP AFTER UNATTENDED VEH DAMAGE ACC HELD AT CCDC 7/4/2019 PRICE, JORDAN CAVENDER ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC 7/4/2019 PROCHNIAK, JOHN MICHAEL CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/4/2019 PROCHNIAK, JOHN MICHAEL CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/4/2019 THOMPSON, MICHELLE LEANN THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE