Daily arrest report for those arrested July 3, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/3/2019 SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB 7/3/2019 SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE DISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLY 7/3/2019 SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/3/2019 HUBER, LILLIAN NICOLE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/3/2019 DOLLY, ERIC RYAN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/3/2019 DOLLY, ERIC RYAN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE