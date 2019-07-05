Daily arrest report for those arrested July 3, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|7/3/2019
|SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE
|INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB
|7/3/2019
|SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE
|DISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLY
|7/3/2019
|SINNOTT, PAMELA SUE
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|7/3/2019
|HUBER, LILLIAN NICOLE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/3/2019
|DOLLY, ERIC RYAN
|CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|7/3/2019
|DOLLY, ERIC RYAN
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE