Daily arrest report for those arrested July 3, 2019

Jul 05, 2019 | 8:20 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/3/2019SINNOTT, PAMELA SUEINTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB 
7/3/2019SINNOTT, PAMELA SUEDISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLY 
7/3/2019SINNOTT, PAMELA SUEDISORDERLY CONDUCT 
7/3/2019HUBER, LILLIAN NICOLEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
7/3/2019DOLLY, ERIC RYANCDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
7/3/2019DOLLY, ERIC RYANCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
