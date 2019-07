Daily arrest report for those arrested July 1, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/1/2019 FLANDERS, JORDAN STEWART CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 SNOW, TANYA NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/1/2019 SNOW, TANYA NICOLE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/1/2019 SNOW, TANYA NICOLE CON-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/1/2019 SNOW, TANYA NICOLE THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/1/2019 MAIZE, JAHNA CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/1/2019 MAIZE, JAHNA CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/1/2019 DIRECTOR, TROY ADAM CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/1/2019 DIRECTOR, TROY ADAM CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL CON-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL CONSPIRACY/ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL CON-ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL CONSPIRACY/BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL CONSPIRE-HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 MICELI, ANDREW MICHAEL HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA CON-THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA CONSPIRACY/ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA CON-ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA CONSPIRACY/BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA CONSPIRE-HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 EHAU, JOSEF ZEKAN NIHA HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 7/1/2019 HOFF, ELLY MAE AGGRAVATED CRUELTY ANIMAL HELD AT CCDC