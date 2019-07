Daily arrest report for those arrested June 29, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 6/29/2019 CALDWELL, CURTIS MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/29/2019 MOSBY, GEOFFREY LANCE THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/29/2019 MOSBY, GEOFFREY LANCE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/29/2019 RAMIREZ, ANGELIA IVETTE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/29/2019 RAMIREZ, ANGELIA IVETTE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 6/29/2019 RAMIREZ, ANGELIA IVETTE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 6/29/2019 RAMIREZ, ANGELIA IVETTE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/29/2019 RAMIREZ, ANGELIA IVETTE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/29/2019 YOX, PEGGY SUE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 6/29/2019 YOX, PEGGY SUE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC