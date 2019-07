Daily arrest report for those arrested June 28, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 6/28/2019 BLIZZARD, JEREMY EVAN-LEROY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 BLIZZARD, JEREMY EVAN-LEROY CHILD ABUSE-2ND DEGREE: HOUSE HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 BLIZZARD, JEREMY EVAN-LEROY SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 BLIZZARD, JEREMY EVAN-LEROY SEX ABUSE MINOR: HOUSE/FAM HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 BLOCKER, DARVIN JAMALL CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 6/28/2019 BLOCKER, DARVIN JAMALL CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ 6/28/2019 EVERS, TASHA MARIE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 JOHNSON, RONALD LEE JR DRIVING VEHICLE WITHOUT IGNITION DEVICE AS REQUIRED BY PROGR HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 JOHNSON, RONALD LEE JR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 JOHNSON, RONALD LEE JR CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 JOHNSON, RONALD LEE JR CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 MONTAIGNE, MICHAEL DEAN THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 OSBORN, DEBORAH CHERI ANIMAL CRUEL FAIL: PROVIDE HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 OSBORN, DEBORAH CHERI ANIMAL CRUELTY HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 OSBORN, DEBORAH CHERI AGGRAVATED CRUELTY ANIMAL HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 PETERSON, JUSTIN MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 SMITH, JEFFREY VON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 VALONIS, JEFFREY ROBERT DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 6/28/2019 WHITE, AMANDA ELIZABETH THEFT SCHEME: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 HELD AT CCDC