Daily arrest report for those arrested June 27, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 6/27/2019 ALDER, JULIA ROSE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 AYRES, JORDAN MICHAEL CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/27/2019 AYRES, JORDAN MICHAEL CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/27/2019 AYRES, JORDAN MICHAEL CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/27/2019 BAILEY, LESLIE MICHELLE ESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN VIOLATION OF 20-102 KNEW/REASONABLY KNEW ACCIDENT MIGHT RESULT IN DEATH & DEATH OCCURRED HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY STOP VEHICLE AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN HOMICIDE-MV/VESSEL-IMPAIR ALC HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE AUTO/BOAT UNDER INFLUENCE HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 BATZ, JOHN BENJAMIN NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER-AUTO/BOAT/OTHER VEHICLE HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 DANIELS, ANTOINE RASHEED JONES FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 DEVONE, SHAMEK JAMAL DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 DEVONE, SHAMEK JAMAL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 DEVONE, SHAMEK JAMAL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 DEVONE, SHAMEK JAMAL SEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACT HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 DEVONE, SHAMEK JAMAL SEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACT HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 FERRARA, STEVEN MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 FERRARA, STEVEN MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 HEPDING, BRANDON CARY FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 6/27/2019 HEPDING, BRANDON CARY FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/27/2019 JENNINGS, JOHN RICHARD JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 SEWELL, DARNELL WILLIAM FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 6/27/2019 WINDELL, JACOB ALLEN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/27/2019 WINDELL, JACOB ALLEN CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/27/2019 WINDELL, JACOB ALLEN CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND