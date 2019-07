Daily arrest report for those arrested June 26, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 6/26/2019 MILLARD, DMITRI J ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 BURROWS, DANIEL ROBERT DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 BUTLER, ERIKA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 BUTLER, ERIKA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 PERALTA, MARCOS AUGUSTO DECENA VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 6/26/2019 JOHNSON, JOSHUA MATTHEW THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 JOHNSON, JOSHUA MATTHEW ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 JOHNSON, JOSHUA MATTHEW ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 JOHNSON, JOSHUA MATTHEW FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 JOHNSON, JOSHUA MATTHEW ARMED ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 JOHNSON, JOSHUA MATTHEW ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 DANIELS, ANTOINE RASHEED JONES CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 6/26/2019 HENNESSIE, MARY COLEEN CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 HENNESSIE, MARY COLEEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 VESELITZA, MATTHEW KARL CONSTRUCTIVE CIVIL CONTEMPT RELEASED ON BOND 6/26/2019 WILLIAMS, MARCUS JERMAINE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 LARMORE, JON BENEDICT VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 6/26/2019 JAMISON, TIMOTHY LEE III TELEPHONE MISUSE: REPEATED CALLS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 JAMISON, TIMOTHY LEE III ELEC MAIL-HARASS-MINOR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 JAMISON, TIMOTHY LEE III HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 JAMISON, TIMOTHY LEE III STALKING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 JAMISON, TIMOTHY LEE III SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX ACT 14/15YO RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 JAMISON, TIMOTHY LEE III POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 6/26/2019 GRIBBLE, NICK LEE ATT. BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT 6/26/2019 GRIBBLE, NICK LEE ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP