Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Feb. 22, 2020

Carroll County Times
Feb 24, 2020 8:17 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
2/22/2020POLLY, ALYSSA ANNCDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/22/2020POLLY, ALYSSA ANNCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/22/2020MCCULLERS, DAVID MARKEA WINSORCDS POSSESS PACKAGING MATERIALS MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTIONRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/22/2020MCCULLERS, DAVID MARKEA WINSORCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
