Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Feb. 22, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|2/22/2020
|POLLY, ALYSSA ANN
|CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/22/2020
|POLLY, ALYSSA ANN
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/22/2020
|MCCULLERS, DAVID MARKEA WINSOR
|CDS POSSESS PACKAGING MATERIALS MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/22/2020
|MCCULLERS, DAVID MARKEA WINSOR
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE