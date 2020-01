1/24/2020 GROFT, LISA ANN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 WETHERBEE, ASHLEY CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 TORRES, ROSETTA RENEE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 TORRES, ROSETTA RENEE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 TORRES, ROSETTA RENEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LUMB, PATRICK RYAN FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LUMB, PATRICK RYAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LUMB, PATRICK RYAN VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LUMB, PATRICK RYAN TELEPHONE MISUSE: REPEATED CALLS HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LUMB, PATRICK RYAN HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LUMB, PATRICK RYAN ELEC COMM HARASS HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 WILLIAMS, KELLI ELIZABETH DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 BUTTRY, NICOLE KRISTA DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 BARRON, VICTORIA LOU DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 LADD, JASON DAVID DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 BUCKLEY, JEFFREY A DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 DAVIS, FRANK III PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 SEXTON, BUCK KODY JR RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 SEXTON, BUCK KODY JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 SEXTON, BUCK KODY JR ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 STONESIFER, NICHOLAS ROBERT FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK ROGUE AND VAGABOND RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MOTOR VEHICLE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 CRANE, JAMES PATRICK THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 HEISER, CASSANDRA LYNN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 DIGGINS, MEGAN ELIZABETH FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 SANDERS, NICHOLAS LEE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

1/24/2020 QUESENBERRY, TRINITY LICHELLE ESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELS HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 BROOKS, BRITTANY LYNN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE

1/24/2020 YOHANNES, SOFIA MEBRAHTU FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 YOHANNES, SOFIA MEBRAHTU FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 YOHANNES, SOFIA MEBRAHTU FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC

1/24/2020 PLANTER, JESSE JOE ATT-ASLT SEC DEG-LE/P;P/FIRE/EMS

1/24/2020 PLANTER, JESSE JOE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER

1/24/2020 PLANTER, JESSE JOE TRESPASS-POSTED PROPERTY

1/24/2020 PLANTER, JESSE JOE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000

1/24/2020 PLANTER, JESSE JOE BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING

1/24/2020 SILVIUS, DUANE EDWIN DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

1/24/2020 SILVIUS, DUANE EDWIN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

1/24/2020 SILVIUS, DUANE EDWIN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

1/24/2020 SILVIUS, DUANE EDWIN CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE