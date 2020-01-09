The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|1/8/2020
|CARTER, MONET EBONIQUE
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/8/2020
|CHEN, YING
|MASSAGE THERAPY W/O LICENSE
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/8/2020
|WANG, PING
|MASSAGE THERAPY W/O LICENSE
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/8/2020
|WANG, PING
|PROSTITUTION-GENERAL
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/8/2020
|WHITAKER, DAVID ALLEN
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/8/2020
|WHITAKER, DAVID ALLEN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC