The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
1/8/2020CARTER, MONET EBONIQUETHEFT LESS THAN $100.00HELD AT CCDC
1/8/2020CHEN, YINGMASSAGE THERAPY W/O LICENSEHELD AT CCDC
1/8/2020WANG, PINGMASSAGE THERAPY W/O LICENSEHELD AT CCDC
1/8/2020WANG, PINGPROSTITUTION-GENERALHELD AT CCDC
1/8/2020WHITAKER, DAVID ALLENTHEFT LESS THAN $100.00HELD AT CCDC
1/8/2020WHITAKER, DAVID ALLENASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
