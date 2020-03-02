Maryland State Police take armed suspect into custody after standoff near Taylorsville

A 38-year-old Taylorsville man was taken into custody after an armed standoff with police that began Sunday night near Taylorsville. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
The man allegedly armed himself with a loaded shotgun and went to an assisted living facility in the 4100 block of Ridge Road, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police (MSP).
An employee of the facility was known to the suspect and had obtained a protective order against him. The employee called police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to report that the man was outside her place of employment and was armed.
When troopers arrived, a standoff lasted for hours until troopers convinced him to surrender peacefully. A loaded shotgun was recovered, according to the MSP release.
Police said the identity of the man will be released after he is charged. Firearms and protective order violation charges are expected after he is released from the hospital.
When the first trooper arrived at the scene, a Westminster address just north of Taylorsville, he observed the man seated on the curb outside the building. He established contact by phone with the suspect and called for additional assistance. Lt. Rebecca Bosley and First Sgt. Vinson Smith, the commander and assistant commander of the Westminster Barrack, both responded to the scene and took over communications, according to the release.
Bosley directed troopers to go from the rear of the building to secure those inside as communication with the suspect continued. Some were evacuated and troopers stayed inside to protect those that remained in the building. The Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, or STATE Team, also responded to the scene with an armored vehicle, according to the release.
After about two-and-a-half hours of contact with MSP, the man surrendered into police custody. EMS responded to evaluate the suspect before transporting him to Carroll Hospital where he was being evaluated and treated in a secured area.