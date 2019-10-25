A Hagerstown man was arrested Friday, Oct. 25, and charged with the August armed robbery of a Finksburg convenience store, Maryland State Police said.
Daniel Merrigan, 29, of Hagerstown was charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault and theft in an indictment by a Carroll County grand jury.
According to a news release from MSP, investigation found that a man entered the Jiffy Mart in the 3100 block of Baltimore Blvd. on Aug. 3 and displayed a handgun. He demanded money from a clerk behind the counter and then fled on foot behind the store.
Several members of the public reached out to identify Merrigan after police released surveillance footage of the robbery, according to the release.
Police arrested Merrigan on Friday morning without incident. He is being held in the Carroll County Detention center awaiting a bail review as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
Troopers from the Westminster Barrack and members of the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region collaborated in the investigation.