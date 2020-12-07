Virginia man accused of trying to bilk Sykesville woman out of nearly $40K, police say

A Virginia man was arrested in connection with a deception scheme that allegedly tried to bilk a Sykesville resident out of nearly $40,000, police said.
Michael Odell Anderson, 62, of Dunn Loring, faces six charges, including felony counts of theft of between $25,000 and $100,000 and theft scheme of between $25,000 and $100,000 following his Saturday arrest. As of noon Monday, he was being held without bond, according to electronic court records.
The incident began Friday when a woman received a phone call indicating that her nephew had been arrested, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office news release. She was instructed that the bail bondsman would require $29,000 in order for her nephew to be released and the victim complied. A male suspect, described in the news release as a separate suspect working with the caller, arrived at her residence in Sykesville later that day and collected the cash.
On Saturday, the same woman received another phone call indicating that an additional $10,000 would be required and she returned to the bank to obtain the additional money. According to the release, a bank teller questioned the unusual number of withdrawals and contacted the sheriff’s office.
When a male believed to be the same male who had collected the cash Friday returned to the Sykesville residence to obtain the additional money Saturday, at approximately 1:55 p.m., sheriff’s office detectives placed the man, identified as Anderson, under arrest.
A trial is scheduled for Feb. 9, according to electronic court records, and no attorney information was listed for Anderson.
The identity of the suspect who made the original call is unknown, according to the release. Anyone with information about this incident, or either of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Jason Ehrhart at jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2499.