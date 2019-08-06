Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly grabbing, pushing woman

A Westminster man stands accused of second-degree assault after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a woman in Finksburg.
Eduardo O. Ambrosio-Sanchez, 27, of the unit block of S. Ralph Street, was charged July 29 and arrested Aug. 2, according to online court documents. He was released on $9,000 bail, court documents show.
According to the statement of charges, Ambrosio-Sanchez was going through drawers at a Finksburg residence July 29 about 6:45 p.m. when the woman asked him to leave. The victim told Maryland State Police that Ambrosio-Sanchez “grabbed her forcefully with his hands in the upper part of her arms” and “pushed her away," resulting in bruising, according to the statement.
Ambrosio-Sanchez ran out of the residence when the woman said she was calling 9-1-1, the statement reads.
Ambrosio-Sanchez declined to comment when reached by phone. No attorney information was listed for him in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.