Two Taneytown men arrested, charged with burglary and theft

Two Taneytown men were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly broke into a home then took guitars, hedge clippers and a circular saw.
Allen Edward Knight and Ronald Earl Smith were both charged in the incident.
Knight, 30, of the unit block of Frederick St. and Smith, 20, of the unit block of Fairview Ave., were each charged with five counts relating to burglary and theft.
They were both held as of Thursday afternoon, with bail assigned as $10,000 for Knight and $7,000 for Smith, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, two Taneytown residents reported their home had been broken into after one noticed their shed was “propped closed with a cinder block.”
One of the residents reviewed camera footage of the home and observed two males with hoods and bandannas enter it before they left with “full book bags and a guitar in each hand," the statement read.
Two males had come to the home Tuesday, knocking on the door before they left, and the residents had pictures of them, according to the statement. Police identified those men as Knight and Smith.
Police observed that one of the men from the Wednesday footage was wearing the same sneakers as a man from the Tuesday pictures, according to the statement. When they located Smith, police also noticed he was wearing the same hat and shoes as one of the men in the video footage, the statement read.
Smith told police that he and Knight had “credit carded” the door and entered the home, taking two guitars before they went to the shed and took a circular saw and hedge clippers, according to the statement. A resident estimated the total value of the items to be $225, the statement read.
Police then located Knight, who said he did it for money, adding he did not have baby formula for his child, the statement read.
The Taneytown Police Department responded to the incident.
Both men are scheduled to have their bail hearings on Friday. No attorneys were listed for either in electronic court records.