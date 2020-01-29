A former family dentist in Baltimore County who lives in Sykesville and is facing child pornography charges now has a jury trial scheduled for May.
Adam V. Slatniske, 28, of the 5400 block of Mineral Hill Road was charged in November with five counts each of promoting/distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography, according to online court records. Slatniske was originally being held without bond, but was released on $20,000 bond Nov. 5 after a bail review, online court records show.
A jury trial for May 18 to 19 was scheduled Monday, online court records indicate. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 24.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has alleged Slatniske accessed child pornography while at work at Parkville Family Dentistry, where he is no longer employed. Slatniske possessed and shared multiple images of child pornography through an online social network, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a November news release.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was sparked by a tip made to the CyberTipline of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The Sheriff’s Office received the tip Oct. 18, which the social network MeWe reported Sept. 10 to the national center, according to charging documents. The child pornography files police found linked to the MeWe account included videos depicting prepubescent female children, including a 12-year-old, engaged in sexual acts, charging documents state.
Police arrested Slatniske at his home Nov. 4. Slatniske allegedly admitted to accessing the MeWe account while at work, according to charging documents, but the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday there was no indication that Slatniske had produced child pornography.
Slatniske’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.