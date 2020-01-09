A search warrant was conducted at Howes’ Springdale Road address, where police found a box of 66 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing, the charging documents state. On Jan. 6, Howes and his wife Sheri Schwartz, were arrested on unrelated charges. Both were interviewed and said that they stayed in the 200 block of Main Street with a friend around the time of the robbery. Schwartz said Howes left the house the night of the robbery and returned with money. She believes he might have been responsible for the robbery, according to the charging documents, though she was not certain.