A New Windsor man faces multiple charges after he allegedly robbed the local 7-Eleven store late last year.
Timothy Wayne Howes, 32, of the 700 block of S. Springdale Road, was charged with one count each of illegal possession of ammunition, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, theft of $100 to under $1,500 and armed robbery, according to electronic court documents. Armed robbery is a felony charge.
Howes is being held without bond after a Wednesday bail review.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a holdup alarm at the 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Road on Dec. 13, according to charging documents. Police were told that the suspect entered the store, requested a pack of cigarettes, then showed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect left with $150 and the pack of cigarettes. The suspect then fled on foot.
The clerk at the convenience store said the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants during the robbery, the charging documents state. The suspect’s hood was pulled tight around their face, showing very little. The clerk said the suspect leaned over at one point, showing a tattoo on his neck. The clerk said that based on the height, build and tattoo, he believed Howes was the suspect and said Howes had recently been issued a no trespassing notice from 7-Eleven.
Surveillance video revealed that a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt with pockets on the front with the hood pulled tight with white drawstrings and a dark polo style shirt was exposed at the bottom, the charging documents state. The shirt had multiple sets of thin, light-colored horizontal stripes. The sweatpants that the suspect was wearing appeared to have a pocket outside the thigh area, according to the charging documents.
A search warrant was conducted at Howes’ Springdale Road address, where police found a box of 66 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing, the charging documents state. On Jan. 6, Howes and his wife Sheri Schwartz, were arrested on unrelated charges. Both were interviewed and said that they stayed in the 200 block of Main Street with a friend around the time of the robbery. Schwartz said Howes left the house the night of the robbery and returned with money. She believes he might have been responsible for the robbery, according to the charging documents, though she was not certain.
Police conducted a search warrant at the Main Street address and found a brown sweatshirt matching the surveillance footage, the charging documents state. The owner of the residence removed blankets and clothing from the home because they had vomit on them. Police found the polo-style shirt that the suspect was wearing at the time of the robbery, and the sweatpants with pockets similar to that in the surveillance video were located next to trash cans, according to the charging documents.
Howes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7. No attorney was listed for him in court records.