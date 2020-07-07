Carroll man sentenced to home confinement for threatening phone call to Florida Congresswoman

The Congressperson was not identified by name in court papers or at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, but details from court documents indicate that call was made to Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat: authorities said Varnum called the sponsor of the Vaccinate All Children Act, and in a transcript of the call, Varnum said he would travel to Miami to kill her. Wilson was the lead sponsor of the bill, and the only one of the sponsors who is from Miami.